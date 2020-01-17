"Rugby league is not just a sport, but a community and one that takes care of its own," Harry said, in what sounded like a dig at Prince William.
"It is not just about being physically fit but more importantly mentally strong.
"The perception of rugby league is that you need to be tough. You can't show your feelings, you need to grin and bear it.
"But something like the Mental Fitness Charter will help us make real progress in getting rid of the stigma associated with mental illness."
Meanwhile, Meghan broke cover as she visited another women's charity in Vancouver.
The charity promotes an end to violence and racism against teenage girls living in poverty.
Amid the turmoil going on in her life, Meghan also found the time earlier on Tuesday to visit a women's refuge in Vancouver, Canada, where she is currently living with her son, Archie.
It was the first time she was seen since she and her husband, Prince Harry, announced their royal family split.
It also comes in the midst of her father, Thomas Markle, saying he will testify against her.