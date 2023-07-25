Get your popcorn ready! Hoyts

Ticketek Managing Director Cameron Hoy shared in the excitement, revealing in an official statement that the partnership "felt like a natural extension" of the business.

"Our Ticketek members are the heart and soul of our organisation, so it makes sense that we reward them through an exciting partnership that brings such value to movie and entertainment lovers across Australia."

What will you be watching first? Hoyts

To take advantage of the offer, simply sign up as a Ticketek member at ticketek.com.au or download the app via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Once signed in, follow the HOYTS link found in the My Account 'Offers' section, where you will then be able to purchase tickets to a movie session of your choice.

You can also take advantage of the discounted tickets in person. Simply use the Ticketek 'in-cinema code' at any HOYTS cinemas' point of sale.

Please note that booking fees will still apply.

