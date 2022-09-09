Mourners leave messages of condolence at Parliament House Getty

The easiest way is by leaving a message of condolence online through the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet website. Mourners can fill out an online Condolence Form and their message will be sent to Buckingham Palace; it might also be displayed at the National Library of Australia.

You can also leave a message of condolence on the Royal Family website. A selection of these messages will be passed on to the Royal Family and may be held in the Royal Archives.

Alternatively, if you live near a Government house, you can leave a message in one of the condolence books available to sign until Friday September 23. Or you can download your own condolence book and mail your message to the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Flags will be flown at half mast Getty

Though some mourners have been laying flowers at the Forecourt of Parliament House, Government House Sydney and other locations around the country, the Royal Family has asked Australians to make a donation to charity instead.

If you’re a flag owner, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet says the Australian National Flag should be flown at half-mast until the day after the funeral in the UK.

If you happen to have a Governor-General’s flag that should still be flown at full mast as it represents the Monarchy which is continuous.

While the UK will observe 10 days of mourning, there is no official mourning period in Australia. However, there will be a National Day of Mourning, the date of which is to be confirmed and will not be a public holiday.

For more information, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet has a full list of FAQs on their website.

