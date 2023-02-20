Hask Blonde Care Purple Shampoo Chemist Warehouse

Tone down platinum

Platinum blonde may be a classic, but it takes regular salon visits to keep it looking fresh. If you want to reduce the upkeep, take it down a shade or two.

“Toning down the platinum blonde will instantly take the edge off,” says Bright. Ask your colourist for shades of honey or caramel, as seen on actor Blake Lively.

“As the natural roots grow, they won’t scream out so much,” he adds.

Brighten up

Blonde hair is prone to dullness.

“Light highlights will leave your hair compromised,” says Hollywood hairstylist Linda Flowers, who has worked on actor Jennifer Lawrence’s creamy locks.

She suggests a nourishing leave-in spray to hydrate the hair and a blonde-specific toning mask to knock out any brassiness.

“Purple pigment takes care of the brassy tones,” she says.

Wash hair less

Cutting back the number of times you shampoo each week will help your blonde stay fresh and bright for longer.

“Dry shampoo will clean your scalp and soak up oil and sweat,” says celebrity hairstylist Cheryl Marks.

How to use it? “Massage into the scalp, flip the head over, and maybe tweak with an iron.”

