Scholl Velvet Smooth Electronic Foot Care System Chemist Warehouse

Scholl Velvet Smooth Electronic Foot Care System, $54.99 at Chemist Warehouse

SHOP NOW

Scholl Eulactol Cracked Heel Balm Gold Chemist Warehouse

Scholl Eulactol Cracked Heel Balm Gold, $19.99 at Chemist Warehouse

SHOP NOW

Scholl ExpertCare Nourish Pedimask Aloe Vera Chemist Warehouse

Scholl ExpertCare Nourish Pedimask Aloe Vera, $6.99 at Chemist Warehouse

SHOP NOW

Lengthen your lashes

During the summer months it’s refreshing to wear less makeup, including mascara. Treat yourself to a full set of lash extensions to lengthen and lift, that can last up to six weeks. Just remember to avoid using any oil-based products!

Full lash extensions from $160, Fancy Lash

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleanser Water Gel Chemist Warehouse

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleanser Water Gel, $20 at Chemist Warehouse

SHOP NOW

Gorgeous Glaze

Give your hair some added shine with Wella’s long-lasting colour glaze. Take a trip to the salon for a short-term colour refresh with the zero-damage formula. It can be used on any hair type or colour to boost the tone (lasting up to 21 washes), to add an instant glossy shine so your locks look utterly healthy.

Wella Shinefinity Glaze Wella

Visit Wella to find your nearest salon and make a booking.

Perfect your brows

A fresh set of shaped brows just scream that your life is together (even if it’s far from it!). For every day, and when you want to keep your makeup minimal, try adding a gentle definition to your brows with a pencil. Whether you prefer a natural, fluffy or straight shape, find your colour match from Revlon’s four pigmented shades. They’re soft, precise and so easy to apply.

Revlon ColorStay Micro Brow Pencil Chemist Warehouse

Revlon ColorStay Micro Brow Pencil, $22.95 at Chemist Warehouse

SHOP NOW

Soft, supple skin

Thanks so lots more swimming in the sea and time in the sun, our skin can really dry out. Add in a lightweight exfoliator twice a week to your shower routine and massage all over the body to lift away rough skin and impurities. Jurlique’s formula of hydrating rosa and walnut shell powder is perfect – and smells delicious too.

Jurlique Smoothing Body Exfoliating Gel Adore Beauty

Jurlique Smoothing Body Exfoliating Gel, $48 at Adore Beauty

SHIO NOW