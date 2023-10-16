This summer staple is grown in hot and humid environments. Getty

Eat the flesh from your ripe mango

It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it! Eat the flesh from your mango and keep the seed. Just make sure the mango you select to plant is ripe.

Propagation by seed is only recommended for polyembryonic mango varieties like Kensington Pride.

Clean the seed

Remove the excess mango flesh from your seed and ensure it is nice and clean. While you can plant your seed as it is in a potting mix, germination will take a long time.

Instead, leave your seed to dry for 24 hours and move onto the next step.

Remove the seed from its shell

Carefully open the husk around the seed. You may need scissors to make an initial cut. The seed inside the husk should be white.

Wrap the seed in a wet paper towel

Grab a damp piece of paper towel and wrap your seed in it. Place the parcel inside a plastic bag. Leave it in a warm spot and wait for it to germinate.

Germination can take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.

If the seed is green, it’s healthy. If there’s discolouration, the seed might be rotting and not viable.

Plant your seed

Once your seed is sprouting (about 5cm), it’s time to plant.

Grab a pot and some potting mix. Place your seed in the pot so the soil is just covering the seed.

Make sure the root is covered but the embryonic leaves on top are uncovered.

Fun fact: mango tree leaves smell like mango too! Getty

So, will your mango tree actually bear fruit?

It’s hard to say, but there’s a chance it might not.

It’s a long process that can take several years, but you’ll reap some delicious rewards if it does! If your mango tree does have the capability to bear fruit, in that case, it’s best to grow it in a consistently hot and humid environment, and it can take several years.

To increase your chances of a fruit-bearing tree, start with a grafted mango tree purchased from a nursery.

A grafted mango tree is part of the parent tree (scion) and joined with a rooted plant (rootstock). However, this can still take three to five years for your mango tree to flower and fruit.

