Cooking Rice by absorption method

Pour the measured rice in a sieve and rinse under cold water until water runs clear. Drain well

2. Transfer the rice to a medium, heavy-based saucepan that has a tight-fitting lid. The heavy-base prevents the rice sticking and burning on the base and the tight fitting lid keeps the steam in. Pour over cold water. As a general rule twice as much water to rice (1 cup rice, 2 cups water). Season with salt after cooking as salt can retard the amount of water rice grains absorb.

3. Bring to a boil over high heat. As soon as the water is boiling, reduce the heat to lowest possible setting. Cover with tight fitting lid. Cook at a gentle simmer for 12-15 minutes, it's okay to lift the lid after 12 minutes, to make sure the rice has absorbed the water and is tender, just do so quickly.

4. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Stand without lifting the lid, for at least 5 minutes, and no longer than 30 minutes. This is the most important step, the moisture redistributes itself for a more consistent result. You should see small craters in the rice

5.Remove the lid, fluff the rice gently with a fork or chopstick. Season and serve.

TIPS: