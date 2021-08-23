Cooking Rice by absorption method
- Pour the measured rice in a sieve and rinse under cold water until water runs clear. Drain well
2. Transfer the rice to a medium, heavy-based saucepan that has a tight-fitting lid. The heavy-base prevents the rice sticking and burning on the base and the tight fitting lid keeps the steam in. Pour over cold water. As a general rule twice as much water to rice (1 cup rice, 2 cups water). Season with salt after cooking as salt can retard the amount of water rice grains absorb.
3. Bring to a boil over high heat. As soon as the water is boiling, reduce the heat to lowest possible setting. Cover with tight fitting lid. Cook at a gentle simmer for 12-15 minutes, it's okay to lift the lid after 12 minutes, to make sure the rice has absorbed the water and is tender, just do so quickly.
4. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Stand without lifting the lid, for at least 5 minutes, and no longer than 30 minutes. This is the most important step, the moisture redistributes itself for a more consistent result. You should see small craters in the rice
5.Remove the lid, fluff the rice gently with a fork or chopstick. Season and serve.
TIPS:
- Keep in mind that more water you add the softer, stickier rice. Less water results in firmer rice, good for fried rice and rice salads.
- For brown rice Follow the steps above and cook for 25 minutes in step 3.
- For short grain rice Follow the steps above and cook for 15-18 minutes in step 3.