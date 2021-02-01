Camilla loves some ballet! Instagram

Camilla Parker-Bowles

Camilla’s a fan of keeping healthy in body and soul.

At the end of 2019 while travelling in India, Camilla treated Prince Charles to a stay at Soukya wellness centre, which promotes itself as treating “mind, body and spirit” via therapies that range from yoga to homeopathy, naturopathy and other complementary therapies, and it wasn’t the first time she and Charles had visited.

Back in the UK – despite her once joking that staying in shape was a “never-ending battle” – Camilla does lead a very healthy life. She took up ballet two years ago, doing a barre class called Silver Swans for over-50s, and also enjoys yoga and Pilates.

The 73-year-old tries to eat a mostly organic diet and goes for daily walks. “I think we’ve all got to keep active. If we don’t we’ll all seize up, you know, we won’t be able to get out of bed in the morning,” Camilla said earlier this year.

Beatrice was the first royal to run a marathon. Getty

Princess Beatrice

In 2010, Princess Beatrice became the first royal to run a marathon, amply demonstrating that she always makes fitness a priority. Six years later she completed her first triathlon which included swimming 3.3km, biking 140km, running a half marathon and then hiking up Mount Etna for the Strive Challenge, which raised funds for a kids’ charity.

Nadya Fairweather, Beatrice’s former trainer of five years, has spoken about how the royal eats healthily and exercises regularly. Several years ago the trainer described how she put Beatrice through a full-body workout that lasts one hour, with lots of high-intensity work plus squats and lunges.

To prepare for her wedding last year, Beatrice’s believed to have employed nutritionist (and close friend) Gabriela Peacock to help her get in even better shape. When trying to lose weight, Gabriela suggests avoiding alcohol and sugar, and eating lean protein, vegetables and whole grains.

Princess Anne is an ex-Olympic Equestrian. Supplied

Princess Anne

No-nonsense Anne famously still wears clothes first seen decades ago, making her the same size at 70 that she was at 40! An ex-Olympic equestrian, Anne’s fitness has been honed with regular riding and country walks.

Like many royals it’s thought Anne eats healthily, with little or no processed food. Last year she told Vanity Fair she skips meals by day if she’s busy with royal duties or events. “I think during the day, eating’s not really an issue,” she said.

Princess Eugenie is an early riser when it comes to exercising. Getty

Princess Eugenie

Like her sister, the youngest York is a keen exerciser. She told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016 she rises at 6.45am and is at the park by 7am. “I do circuits, which I love because they’re quick: burpees, squat jumps, lunges, the whole lot. It’s much better, as I can’t run for a long time,” she explained.

It’s unclear exactly to what extent the princess’s pregnancy impacted her determination to stay fit and healthy, but she has given a big hint that she’s a fan of alternative wellness remedies and beliefs.

Just before announcing she was expecting her first child the princess was spotted wearing a pair of beaded rose quartz bracelets, which are thought to imbue protective properties during pregnancy as well as in childbirth.

Zara Tindall has an extensive home gym which she uses to keep in peak physical condition. Getty

Zara Tindall

As an elite athlete, Zara Tindall has always been in peak physical condition. Last year her husband – former rugby star Mike – gave a glimpse into how she does it by revealing their extensive home gym, complete with weights rack and treadmill, in one of his Instagram posts.

Several years ago, Zara revealed that while she doesn’t diet, she makes sure to eat healthily. “I try to eat well and not to eat too many carbohydrates or sugary things,” she said. Zara also explained that she found regaining her fitness after her first pregnancy a challenge.

In 2017 she revealed her tough schedule: “I ride up to eight horses a day and I also work hard on my own fitness. So I work out a detailed plan to ensure I’m in shape. My choice is predominantly swimming and cycling as it’s good for fitness, strength and endurance, essential to eventing.”

Sophie's favourite form of exercise is cycling.

Sophie of Wessex

Prince Edward’s wife keeps fit and healthy by following a stringent exercise regime and eating healthy, usually home-cooked meals. As well as doing Pilates, Sophie enjoys regular runs around the grounds of her Bagshot Park manor south of Windsor, UK, often works out on a cross trainer, swims and rides horses.

Her favourite workout involves riding her $1800 bicycle, which she often uses when holidaying in Balmoral with the rest of the royal family in summer. In 2016 Sophie took part in a 700km bike ride over seven days to mark the diamond anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.

Fergie has been very open about her self-esteem issues when it comes to her body. Supplied

Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson has been very open about battling weight and self-esteem problems and her journey to self-discovery and fitness. When she wasn’t invited to Prince William’s wedding to Kate, she opted to spend the weekend at a spa resort in Thailand; she famously lost 25kg and become a WeightWatchers spokeswoman.

Now she’s one of the faces of Super-A, which promises to help over-50s become “biologically younger”. Combining high-intensity training and yoga and strength training with the expertise of celeb personal trainer Josh Salzmann, Fergie’s hoping to roll back the years.

She recently proclaimed, “I’m 61, just beginning my life,” thanks to the regimen.