We couldn't be more excited to see the talented chefs pour their hearts and souls into the challenges... however, we can't help but wonder how much the contestants are getting paid for their efforts.

Australia's most beloved reality cooking competition MasterChef Australia is returning for a 16th season , set to premiere on April 22, 2024.

It's common knowledge that the winner of MasterChef walks home with the chance to have their own cookbook published, PLUS an extra $250,000 in their hands.

However, apart from the prize money at the end, there isn't much else to lure the contestants to partake in the show and the highly stressful tasks they are given...

Back in 2013, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that the contestants were given $630 per week - this was only slightly more than the minimum weekly allowance for an entry-level cook at the time.

However, they were provided with the necessities such as food and accommodation on top of that.