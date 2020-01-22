Meghan with her beloved pooches before she met Prince Harry. Instagram

“Now, I don’t know her, but Ellen goes ‘Is that your dog?’ And I said, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m deciding.’ And she’s like, ‘Rescue the dog!’” Meghan told the magazine.

“It’s sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something. I’m sitting there holding him and she’s like ‘Have you thought of a name for him yet?’ And I said, ‘Well, I think I’d name him Bogart,’ and she’s like ‘You’re taking the dog home.’"

Meghan continued, “And she walks outside to get into her car but instead of getting in she turns around and comes and taps on the window glass and she yells ‘Take the dog!’ And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to.”

Meghan went on to rescue her second dog, a beagle named Guy, in 2015.



In her engagement interview, Meghan revealed to the BBC's Mishal Husain that Bogart was forced to stay back in Canada as she moved to the UK.

She revealed at the time: “One [dog] is now staying with very close friends and my other, little Guy, he's in the UK, he's been here for a while.”



It is unknown as to whether Bogart will be reunited with Meghan now that she lives in Canada.