Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly issued a legal warning to Canadian paparazzi, who apparently have set up camp outside their private home.

A source told the Mail: "Meghan is being guarded by her long-term British police bodyguard who has been paired with a Canadian Mountie.



"Harry flew in with Met officers last night.



"This is likely to be the arrangement for the Sussexes going forward until the deal over who pays is thrashed out."



The issue has sparked debate in the UK over who will fork out for the bill associated with protecting the royal couple, with claims they have six officers, three from Britain and three from Canada.

The Sussexes are reportedly disappointed with the constant harassment from photographers as they try to start their new life out of the spotlight.

Lawyers representing the royal couple claim that photographers have been sneaking around and hiding in bushes trying to get snaps of Meghan and Archie.

