How Long Does Eyebrow Tinting Last?

Typically, eyebrow tinting can last anywhere from four to six weeks. This could be longer or shorter depending on a few things, such as: whether you did it yourself at home or got it done by a professional, what kind of eyebrow tinting products were used, how fast your eyebrow hair grows, and how well you take care of your new brows after the procedure.

What Is Eyebrow Tinting? What Does Eyebrow Tinting Do?

Similar to how you dye your hair, eyebrow tinting is a process of applying semi-permanent dyes, waxes, or henna to your brows to give it a fuller and more polished look. This works best on eyebrows that are thin, patchy, or light since it can dramatically enhance your appearance. But anyone can get their eyebrows tinted to simplify their makeup/grooming routine.

How Does Eyebrow Tinting Work? What’s The Process?

Before you begin the procedure, you’ll likely have a consultation with the brow technician first to discuss what you want your brows to look like. Brow tinting comes in several colours – you can choose to match your natural shade, or go for something slightly darker or lighter depending on the look you want to achieve.

Once the dye/tint has been mixed, a small bit of it will be applied to your skin as a ‘patch test’ to ensure that you’re not allergic or sensitive to any of the ingredients. Then, your eyebrows will be cleansed and styled to the desired shape.

Technicians usually apply a cream or gel (like petroleum jelly) around your eyebrows to prevent the dye from staining your skin. Then, they’ll apply a very thick layer of the dye onto your eyebrows and leave it on for several minutes to a couple of hours (depending on the type of dye and desired shade). Once the colour has set in, the eyebrow tech will wipe away the dye.

It might look ‘harsh’ at first, but the dye will fade into a much more natural colour over the next few days, especially with frequent face washing and showering. After it has faded completely, you can go back to the salon or clinic for a touch-up.

Is Eyebrow Tinting Worth It? Benefits And Risks

Although the FDA hasn’t approved any eyebrow tinting products, they are usually safe to use. In fact, plenty of them are made out of natural and safe ingredients like henna. There are, however, two major risks to be aware of.

The first is that any product that goes near your eye runs the risk of irritation, so it’s crucial that you or your eyebrow tech take the necessary precautions to prevent the product from getting into your eyes. The second is that counterfeit or cheap eyebrow tinting products may contain unsafe ingredients, such as coal-tar.

Still, if you do your research and use trusted products (or go to a trusted professional), you likely won’t experience any adverse effects from the procedure. In most cases, ‘brow tinting gone wrong’ just results in unattractive or too-dark brows, nothing harmful or dangerous. Plus, brow tinting is super affordable – services start at $AUD15-25, but you can find DIY kits for even cheaper.

How Long Does Brow Tint Last?

There are a variety of factors that can affect how long it takes for your brow tint to lighten or fade. These include:

What kind of dye you use

How often you wash your face/shower

How often you go out into the sun/whether you use sunscreen

How fast your hair grows

On average, most brow tints last about a month to a month and a half before needing a retouch.

How To Make Eyebrow Tint Last Longer & Stay On

Use a gentle facial wash or cleanser. Don’t scrub too hard to avoid fading your eyebrow tint.

When going out in the day time, wear a hat and/or sunscreen.

If possible, get it done at a professional salon or clinic. They’ll use better products and techniques.

Opt for a darker shade. It might look severe at first, but it will last much longer.

Resist the temptation to over-groom your eyebrows. Pluck or wax carefully!

Semi-Permanent Eyebrow Tinting: Before And After Pictures

These pics are proof that eyebrow tinting can really make a difference with how you look. Just check out these beauti-full brows!

Should I Get My Eyebrows Tinted?

Ultimately, it’s up to you whether or not eyebrow tinting is the best choice. Plenty of women love the procedure because it’s quick, cheap, and easy to do, but there’s also a ton of women who get by just fine with their regular brow routine.

