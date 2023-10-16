Hair expert Monique McMahon says having chic tresses doesn't mean having to burn through your savings. Supplied

What Is ‘Recession Hair’?

It’s asking your colourist what is going to give you the most impact versus the time it will take to grow out.

Usually, this means keeping a root very similar to your natural hair colour and using blending techniques, artful bleaching, and toners and glosses to add lightness and skew the tone towards the hue you’re after.

Hailey Bieber Instagram

How Long Between Salon Appointments?

“I’d look to add an extra two to four weeks on your normal sessions,” says Monique. “Any more than that you could be in for a timelier and more expensive colour to bring you back to where you once were.”

It might be worth sitting down with your colourist and explain that one of the key outcomes you’re looking for is a style that will last and look seamless for longer.

“Blondes can ask for less foils and combine this with a gloss to bring you more natural looking and closer to your own natural colour, which will allow the colour to grow out softly,” she suggests.

“Brunettes go for the glaze and avoid bleach all together!”

RELATED: How to get shiny hair

Julia Roberts Getty

What To Ask Your Colourist

We all know the key to a good result is knowing the lingo (how to describe what you want in hair terms). The words you’re looking for are ‘seamless’, maybe ‘lived in’ and ‘low maintenance’.

“I think the best way to keep within the budget with recession-proof hair, is to ask for just a ‘freshen up’. This will indicate you like what you have but just want to add a small amount of colour to get you by until your next big appointment,” Monique suggests.

“A hair cut is generally the same cost as a trim, so I’d suggest seeing if they offer an emerging stylist option and opt for a trim with an emerging stylist. If the salon is good, the emerging team will be mentored well, and be able to deliver a trim at a lesser price point.”

RELATED: Get glowing skin and gorgeous hair with these collagen drinks & supplements