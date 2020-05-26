Tanya and Dave were not impressed by being called 'boring.' Channel Seven

Delivering the laundry, second bedroom and dining space, the often “beige” duo’s designs fell “flat” and were described as “boring.” Ouch!

Meanwhile plumbers Kayne and Aimee had the judges fiercely divided over their main bathroom.

The couple’s conscious effort to divide the bathroom and give more privacy due to it opening onto a living area impressed both LLB and Kyly.

Saul, however, wasn’t convinced, butting heads with LLB over the design.

“Explain to me boy wonder what the hell your problem is?” LLB asked Saul.

Peep the renovated rooms below.

Kayne and Aimee's den. Channel Seven

Den - Kayne & Aimee

Kayne and Aimee managed to marry grown up design and their “wacky” styling across each of their rooms.

The den, complete with karaoke machine was described as “well thought out and balanced.”

Laith and George's master bedroom design. Channel Seven

Master Bedroom - Laith & George

Taking on the master bedroom Laith and George created a “tranquil, relaxing and cosy” space for Lenore.

The boys were commended on their fine details including a “very Hampton’s bathing shed” panelled bed head.

The boys kitchen was impressive. Channel Seven

Kitchen - Laith & George

The boys also impressed in the kitchen with sophisticated design and well-balanced details.

LLB was most impressed with the Laith and George’s progress – aside from their choice in “Scooby-Doo lantern lights.”

The laundry was underwhelming. Channel Seven

Laundry - Tanya & Dave

Laundries don’t exactly spark excitement but the judges failed to feel much at all when they entered Tanya and Dave’s laundry room.

“It works, it’s practical but it’s flat!” Kyly said.

The small dining space lacked wow. Channel Seven

Dining - Tanya & Dave

The couple left much to be desired in their dining space.

“I’m so vexed by this, instead of refreshing the Hamptons they’ve made it feel stale,” LLB said.

“It was like a super slow motion car crash into a wet sponge” he went on to add, which in LLB-language translates to very boring.

The double shower heads got a big yes from the judges. Channel Seven

Ensuite - Tamara & Rhys

Tamara and Rhys were applauded for their huge ensuite with double shower, which Saul claimed was big enough he and LLB could shower simultaneously.