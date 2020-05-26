Laith revealed that he has just opened his own law firm. Seven

Kayne and Aimee

AIMEE: She’s been known to walk for 24 hours straight.

“I find when I walk, I think clearer. I get to see the world, and all it has to offer, a lot closer, and embrace nature a lot more,” Aimee says.

AND … She once had a pet miniature pig named Crackles.

“For 10 years, I never ate pork, bacon or ham because pigs were my favourite animals. When I moved out of home I got a pet pig. I trained him to sit, drop, roll and I’d take him for walks all the time.”

Bradley and Lenore

BRADLEY: He planned on a career in musical theatre.

“I got accepted into university for it, but unfortunately after schooling, my family couldn’t afford to help send me there,” he says.

“So I then went with my other passion – design, and was awarded a full fee-paying scholarship at Raffles KvB Institute of Design in North Sydney and started on a design journey and have never looked backed!”

AND … He once dressed in drag as Cher!

“It was for a work Christmas party,” he recalls. “I’m obviously one to want to win, so coming first in best-dressed was my goal. I even got up and performed ‘Believe’ in front of 1000 staff.”

LENORE: She likes a well-dressed man.

“When I first met my husband Mick, I was attracted to his work boots! Maybe it was an omen. You can always tell a man by the shoe he wears.”

Laith and George

LAITH: This legal eagle has just opened his own law firm.

“It has always been a dream of mine to have my own company,” he says. “George is still my No. 1 client and he’s the one that motivated and inspired me to start my own firm.”

GEORGE: He had a full beard.

“I’d been growing my beard for around 12-14 months and decided to shave it for charity.”

Tanya and Dave

House Rules gave this couple a chance for a much-needed getaway – although it was hardly relaxing.

TANYA: “Dave and I never had a proper honeymoon as we had Luke and Ben before getting married, so House Rules was our little adventure together as a couple and one that made us stronger as a couple, too,” Tanya says.

DAVE: Tanya is a baker.

“Tanya loves to bake cakes so our house is always full of sweet snacks,” he says. “When she makes cakes the kids normally eat the top of the cake that has been cut off and the leftover icing.”

Kimmy and Rhi

KIMMY: This red-haired renovator has a surprise tattoo!

“I have a gangsta rat tattooed on me,” she says. “I paid $100 to get a design out of a vending machine in Brooklyn, New York, without knowing what it would be.”

RHI: She has a partner named Sam.

“We met on Tinder two-and-a-half years ago and we just gelled perfectly and have been glued together ever since,” she says.

“Being with someone who just gets you is such a treat. He’s painfully shy, so we are complete opposites in that regard − we even each other out well.

“He’s so giving, super loving, and most of all, so supportive of absolutely everything I do.”

Tamara and Rhys

RHYS: In April 2019, Rhys trekked the Inca Trail, travelling to the Sacred Valley in Peru with his dad on a journey of self-discovery and healing.

“It was the most profound experience of my life and to share that with my dad was truly special,” he says.

“Peru is a place that just has a magic and mysterious vibe to it and I challenge anyone not to be moved when visiting.”

TAMARA: She’s into horses − foal real!

“A secret passion of mine is horses and horseriding,” she says. “If I could spend all my time just looking after and riding horses I would.”

