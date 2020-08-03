Alex and Katie first announced they were expecting way back in January, revealing the news via social media.

"Soooo... we know some of you have been wondering where we've disappeared to the past couple of months, and we are SO excited that we can finally share!" Katie and Alex wrote.

"B A B Y # 2 is joining us this Winter! Now despite the makeup and smiles, it's safe to say this has not been a walk in the park for us but we will talk more about this soon. For now we are insanely grateful that this little one seems to be growing just beautifully!! ❤"

In January, Katie and Alex announced they were expecting their second child. Instagram

During their time on the Channel Seven show in 2019, Katie and Alex candidly spoke about suffering a double miscarriage.

Speaking to then-host Joh Griggs and the other teams, the couple revealed how Katie miscarried twins the previous year.

“We moved out here after we suffered a devastating miscarriage,” Alex explained.

“It’s why we’re here.”

Channel Seven

In an interview with New Idea at the time, the couple further explained that buying their new home was the fresh start they needed following their tragic loss.

“We went through a lot with the miscarriage,” Katie explained.

“As that was happening it was like, ‘Ok, now we know exactly what we want’. We knew that we want to have kids and we want to have them now and so we set ourselves up and set up exactly where we needed to be.”