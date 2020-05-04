While his parents were thrilled with the new house, Laith admits their mothers weren’t sure if they wanted their two boys leaving home for the first time. Seven

“But for Mum, having to let go of that and let me out on my own, that was hard for her

but she was very happy and impressed with the house and how it turned out and thought that it was good enough for me to move into. It was very emotional for me to have that moving out experience.”

Now they have the house, the boys – in Laith’s infamous words – are ready to “get a wife”. So, could their new home up their game when it comes to dating?

“I think George’s game is way high already,” laughs Laith. “I think he already has 100 per cent market share.”

But jokes aside, both Laith and George would love to find a partner and start their own families in the future.

“Look, we have our serious moments; we have our muck around moments, but in the end, everyone wants to find a good life partner that you click with and you can start a family with,” says George.

“That is definitely what we are looking for when it comes but there’s no rush.”

“I think it’s very important to find someone and settle down eventually,” adds Laith. “I think it’s the right stage at the moment.”

But, before they can find The One, Laith and George still have several homes to renovate on House Rules: High Stakes and they are loving every minute of it. So much so that they are even contemplating making it a regular gig, buying and flipping houses once the show is over.

Laith and George would love to find a partner and start their own families in the future. Instagram/Seven

“I would love to renovate another home with George,” says Laith.

“We are always looking at properties to renovate.”

“I want to get heavy into property,” adds George. “So, if we do win [the prize money] it will be put into buying a property and renovating it. We’ve got big plans.”

Could this be the start of a new business for George and Laith? Watch this space!

