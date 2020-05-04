After receiving the lowest scores during Laith and George’s build, Tamara and Rhys were forced to sleep in the tent during Tanya and Dave’s build last week. And, let’s just say that Tamara wasn’t too thrilled about it.

“It was the worst week of my life,” Tamara tells New Idea. “You feel isolated and you just feel like a grubby person coming from the backyard.

"It was rough, but it pushed us to do well and I think we had a good week because of it.”

While they hated not having a proper shower or a proper sleep all week, the couple reveal the hardest part was not the tent but knowing they got the lowest score the week before.