Anthony Farah Getty

Last we saw Anthony Farah he’d just launched himself from the top of one Sydney’s tallest buildings with his Beauty and the Geek partner Tegan Burns.

Although he and Tegan didn’t take home the $100,000 prize, Anthony looked a million dollars last night in a fur lined cloak and golden crown.

“They were like,’ do you have a fur cloak’ and I’m like ‘of course I do!’” he told New Idea.

“And a crown, obviously.”

Reflecting on his BATG exploits, Anthony says he still speaks to Tegan regularly. In fact, the entire cast are in one big group chat.

“I still speak to Tegan all the time, every day,” he said.

“The whole cast, we have this one big WhatsApp group where we update each other on what we’re up to.”

Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell Getty

Speaking of Anthony’s (and fur coats), singer Anthony Callea stunned on the carpet in a glorious white fur jacket.

Attending the premiere with his partner Tim Campbell, Callea told the press his outfit was ‘Stark inspired’. “I was told they wear fur,” he announced.

Speaking to New Idea Callea revealed the fashion isn’t why they watched the show.

“The killing and the sex! That’s why we’re here,” he laughs.

“Just like a rom-com,” Tim joked.

Touching on the topic of queer representation in fantasy, the couple were happy to find out House of the Dragon would feature a same-sex couple.

“It’s something that happens a fair bit on screen now, which is nice,” Tim said, “it’s just part of the story and the character.”

“It’s not even an ‘issue’ any more which is great!” Callea adds.

As for what he’s up to now, Callea was relatively tight lipped but promised we’d have a new album before the end of the year.

“I literally just finished off a new album in the studio,” he said.

Rodger Corser Getty

Also off the back of a recent project, Roger Corser looked suave as he sauntered down the carpet.

Talking to New Idea, Rodger says he’s recently wrapped up work on Channel 10s newest reality TV show The Traitors.

“That was pretty fun, it works up to a great climax,” he said, “that will come out at the end of the year.”

It’s not the only project Rodger has coming out this year. His limited series Thai Cave Rescue lands on Netflix next month based on the true story of the Tham Luang cave rescue.

“I think if it wasn’t a true story you kind of wouldn’t believe it,” he said.

“There was so much that could have gone wrong but didn’t because a lot of very smart people worked out all the logistics and had a little bit of luck on their side.”

He also discussed the recent loss of his friend Marshall Napier.

“I’ve known Marshall for a long time, he was an incredible actor… it’s a great loss.”

Ryan Corr Getty

Towards the end of the night House of the Dragon actor Ryan Corr arrived.

In the show Ryan plays Ser Harwin Strong, allegedly the strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms.

If Ryan bulked up for the role it was hard to see under his cosy looking woollen jacket accented with leather pockets.

Despite appearing to be on cloud nine, Ryan acknowledged the premiere is just the “jewel in the crown” of what has been a massive operation.

“When we do the red carpet and it’s all glamorous and exciting, it’s really the tip of the iceberg, it's an accumulation of literally thousands of people's work,” Ryan told New Idea.

“I think when I first wanted to be an actor as a young boy, you know, these are the sort of [roles] you dream of. So to be here, you have to pinch yourself.”

WATCH BELOW: House of the Dragon trailer