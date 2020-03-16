Her world fell apart when she lost the love of her life, her husband Robbo (Jake Ryan), in a horror car accident. Since then, all that a grief-stricken Jasmine can do is simply take life one day at a time. But the young nurse is all too aware that nothing will be the same again.

Not surprisingly, Jasmine has been feeling run down and exhausted. That said, the Summer Bay favourite, who has recently returned to work at the local hospital, initially tries to ignore her symptoms.

“She has started to feel quite unwell,” says Sam. “At first, she thinks that maybe it’s because she has now gone back to work and she is doing too much.”

But when Jasmine notices a mum-to-be at the gym, a light bulb suddenly goes on. Could she be pregnant?

“She looks at her calendar and then figures it all out,” reveals Sam.

“She thinks, ‘Oh my goodness! Hang on a second, this could all match up to

how I’m feeling!’”

Soon after, when a worried Irene (Lynne McGranger) urges Jasmine to visit the doctor about the fact that she has been feeling so lethargic and nauseous, Jasmine drops a bombshell on her friend.

She may be pregnant! “Jasmine just can’t keep this to herself,” smiles Sam.

“She has to tell Irene her suspicion and Irene is really supportive, of course.”

Is Jasmine pregnant?

For more, see this week's New Idea - out now!