With the love of his life, Jasmine, taken hostage at Northern Districts Hospital, Robbo (Jake Ryan) is also anything but safe.
Driving down a back road with Scott (Trent Baines) – an AFP officer who has finally revealed himself to be secretly working for the Ouroboros gang − Robbo now tries to appeal to the man he once trusted with his life.
“Robbo is desperate to get back and save Jasmine,” says Jake. “Robbo and Jasmine had just got to the point where they were ready to think about bringing a child into the world together.
“He is now trying everything in his power to reverse the situation he has found himself in with Scott.”
Can Robbo convince Scott?
But just when it seems Robbo may be able to convince the traitor agent to spare his life and help him rescue Jasmine, Robbo mentions Scott’s loved ones. And it seems the Summer Bay favourite may have made a fatal error in doing so!
“Scott does an about-face again,” reveals Jake.
Indeed, after demanding Robbo keep driving, Scott eventually insists he stop the car in remote bushland. What will happen next?
