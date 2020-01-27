With the love of his life, Jasmine, taken hostage at Northern Districts Hospital, Robbo (Jake Ryan) is also anything but safe.

Driving down a back road with Scott (Trent Baines) – an AFP officer who has finally revealed himself to be secretly working for the Ouroboros gang − Robbo now tries to appeal to the man he once trusted with his life.

“Robbo is desperate to get back and save Jasmine,” says Jake. “Robbo and Jasmine had just got to the point where they were ready to think about bringing a child into the world together.

“He is now trying everything in his power to reverse the situation he has found himself in with Scott.”