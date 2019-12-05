Home and Away actress Ada Nicodemou finally confirmed her relationship with millionaire Adam Rigby in June, nearly two years after they were first spotted together in 2016. Getty

At one point, Adam placed his arm affectionately around Ada’s waist and she cast him a loving gaze, as they posed for photos in the foyer of the opulent casino.

Ada’s daring full-length black Velani couture gown, which featured a strapless bodice, billowy skirt and super thigh-high spilt, left little to the imagination.

Her flawless complexion was highlighted by a makeup look, consisting of rich copper tones and neutral highlights, plenty of mascara and a peach lip.

Ada was seemingly still smitten with her tall, dark and handsome beau, as they walked the red carpet at the AACTA Awards in Sydney. Getty

She wore her brunette tresses in an elegant bun, with a few loose strands on either side of her face, which revealed her well-defined brows and statement geometric earrings.

Ada added a hint of luxury to her red carpet look with a black and silver Bvlgari clutch and completed her ensemble with a pair of black strappy heels.

Adam looked every inch the dapper gent in a navy suede tuxedo jacket, which he teamed with a black shirt and pants, and a pair of black patent shoes.

The lovebirds couldn’t keep their hands off each other, as they cosied together for photos at the glitzy affair, which was being held at The Star in Pyrmont. Getty

Ada’s stunning red carpet look comes after she recently opened up and spoke candidly about her relationship and how she copes with motherhood.

Speaking to New Idea, the actress admitted that juggling acting commitments with Home and Away and raising her son Johnas often means there’s often no time for romance.

“Trying to find the time for self-care and the pleasures in life and not feel exhausted to do them all, it can be a real challenge,” she said.