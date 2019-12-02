Ada is ready for a Merry Christmas New Idea

What would you give your character for Christmas?

A holiday in the Greek Islands!

What would you give another character?

I would give Irene a new love interest, because I think it’s been a while!

Which Summer Bay resident would you invite to your Christmas party?

Alf, because he’d chat all night.

What’s your New Year’s resolution for Leah?

To not take life too seriously and just have fun.

What’s your perfect Christmas party outfit?

I love wearing white in summer, so a beautiful white dress.

All I want for Christmas is … Laughter.

