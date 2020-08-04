Summer Bay’s newest party-girl Amber (Maddy Jevic) hits the clubs this week with Willow and Ziggy by her side. Seven

It’s safe to say, however, that things soon go awry. For Mackenzie (Emily Weir) is far from impressed when Tane, for whom she has secretly developed feelings, gets into an altercation with another club-goer over Amber.

What’s more, when Mackenzie gives Amber a piece of her mind, another physical fight is on the cards – this time between the two women!

And when Ziggy tries to break up that dispute, she ends up somewhat worse for wear.

Indeed, Ziggy’s boyfriend Dean is in for quite a shock the next morning when he wakes to see Ziggy sporting a black eye!

“Dean can’t believe it,” says his portrayer Patrick. “A punch-up is a very Mangrove-River-gang thing to get caught up in – it’s not very Ziggy at all.”

Meanwhile, if the no-nonsense Amber looks familiar to viewers, it’s not surprising.

Mackenzie gives Amber a piece of her mind. Seven

Her portrayer is none other than talented TV actress Maddy Jevic, who starred as Brianna Wheeler in hit comedy series Upper Middle Bogan and as Nurse Lee Radcliffe in gritty prison drama Wentworth.

And the gorgeous star couldn’t be more thrilled to be moving into the Bay as Amber.

“Amber is funny and tough, but she’s kind,” says Maddy, adding: “Everyone in the cast is so loving and giving – they’ve all been really welcoming to me.”

