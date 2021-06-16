“Last year, officers from the @marineareacommand, the Rescue & Bomb Disposal Unit and the NSW Police Film & TV Unit took part in an episode of @homeandaway,” the post reads.

“Being the professionals that they are, the police crew managed to get this right on the first take, pushing the filming schedule well ahead of time.

“A great day was had by all, and it was a fun opportunity for police officers to mix with the cast and crew, as well as give our new vessels a work-out.”

Real police and vessels were called in for the show. Seven

The show has really gone all out for the murder mystery. Now that we know who the body belongs to, the real question remains: Who killed Susie?

Well, half of Summer Bay can be considered suspects at this point given how many of them Susie toyed with.

At the top of the list, however, is Justin.

Justin is a prime suspect in the case. Seven

After the con artist duped Justin and Leah out of their house deposit, the couple were left devastated both emotionally and financially.

Take that anger and throw in Justin’s pain killer addiction which has seen the Summer Bay resident in a scary and violent spiral, and who knows what he’d be capable of.

