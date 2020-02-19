Pia shared the loved-up snaps with her Instagram followers Instagram

Earlier this month, Pia and Patrick attended the Oscars in Los Angeles.

The actress was clearly thrilled to be at the awards show, and shared a video of herself and Patrick on the red carpet together.

Meanwhile, back in June 2019, some angry texts between Pia and her ex-fiancé Tyson were leaked, proving that their purported ‘amicable’ split was far messier than was originally reported.

The Daily Mail obtained photos depicting an angry text being sent to an unknown 'someone' straight form Pia's phone, which many believed to be Tyson.

"I was so hurt when I heard that you were badmouthing me - it propelled me into a state of complete disassociation and contempt," the text reads.

"I appreciate that you followed it up and sought to rectify it - but I did too and she swears that you were indeed saying that I was a psycho and that you... ‘dodged a bullet’ at Orchard St."