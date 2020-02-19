Former Home and Away actress Pia Miller began dating Hollywood agent and millionaire Patrick Whitesell late last year, and the couple are going from strength the strength.
The 36-year-old actress split from boyfriend Tyson Mullane in early 2019, and by the end of the year she was loved up with new beau Patrick, 55.
Sharing photos of their love for the world to see, proud girlfriend Pia has posted a number of pics to her Instagram as she enjoyed a holiday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Patrick.
In the cute snaps, which she captioned simply with the word "happy", Pia is cuddled up to Patrick as they stand by a pool with a stunning beachy backdrop.
Pia shared the loved-up snaps with her Instagram followers
Patrick and Pia are going from strength to strength since meeting last year
Earlier this month, Pia and Patrick attended the Oscars in Los Angeles.
The actress was clearly thrilled to be at the awards show, and shared a video of herself and Patrick on the red carpet together.
Pia and Patrick at the 2020 Oscars
Meanwhile, back in June 2019, some angry texts between Pia and her ex-fiancé Tyson were leaked, proving that their purported ‘amicable’ split was far messier than was originally reported.
The Daily Mail obtained photos depicting an angry text being sent to an unknown 'someone' straight form Pia's phone, which many believed to be Tyson.
"I was so hurt when I heard that you were badmouthing me - it propelled me into a state of complete disassociation and contempt," the text reads.
"I appreciate that you followed it up and sought to rectify it - but I did too and she swears that you were indeed saying that I was a psycho and that you... ‘dodged a bullet’ at Orchard St."
There was visible tension between Pia and Tyson at the tennis before their 2019 split
