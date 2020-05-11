Home and Away star Sarah Roberts has revealed she suffered two heartbreaking miscarriages last year, while offering words of support to other would-be mothers. Getty

"I think there should be a new word instead of 'miscarriage'. In some insidious way, it suggests the mother dropped something or decided not to carry," Sarah admitted.

The actress went on to say that mothers shouldn’t feel responsible for the loss of a baby because miscarriage has nothing to do with what the mother “did or didn’t do”.

In an accompanying letter to mums and would-be mothers the Home and Away star wrote about the heartache many women might be experiencing around Mother’s Day.

"It's Mother's Day and here you are, a mother without her baby. Your motherhood might be going unrecognised by the world around you," Sarah began.

"However, you know better – and so do I. While it may not have been for long enough, you held your baby in your womb, maybe even in your arms, or perhaps you got to stroke his head as you laid him to rest for the last time. And that, most certainly, makes you a mother. Then, now, and always," she added.

Sarah said she decided to speak out about her grief, with the hope it might help others in similar situations. Instagram

Sarah tied the knot with James last year at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin surrounded by friends and family.

James' seven-year-old daughter Scout was there on the day.

Speaking to Now To Love, the actor said his daughter donned a pretty dress and makeup for the affair, adding: “Some of the photos I've seen of her are pretty special."

The pair have also made their love well and truly known to fans, previously telling Now To Love their wedding was a "dream come true."

"And we had all of our close friends and relatives around, so I don't think I could've wished for anything more," Sarah said.

In addition to speaking about her miscarriage, Sarah previously opened up about the loss of her brother, Karl De Abrew, who died last October after a battle with cancer.

Sarah said one of the biggest issues would-be mothers face is that there isn’t enough conversation about miscarriage and unfortunately there is still a stigma surrounding it. Getty

"I miss your laugh, your voice, your quick-witted, quirky sense of humour & 'bro jokes', our never-ending photo shoots in front of these silly poles..." Sarah wrote on the six-month anniversary of his death.

"I even miss you waking me up at 6am to go to the gym," she added.

In a special moment, her brother made it to Sarah's wedding, walking her down the aisle before she made her vows to James.

"He walked me down the aisle & now he is walking with the angels," Sarah wrote shortly after his passing.

"I'm left with a hole in my heart & 34 years of beautiful memories... growing up together as children into adults,” she added.