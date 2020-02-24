Home and Away: Has Alex made the right decision?

The Summer Bay folk may be preparing to wave an emotional goodbye to another of their own – popular young resident Willow (Sarah Roberts). But let’s just say that they would be wise to put any plans for a farewell party on hold!

For Willow, who recently announced she will soon be moving to Queensland with her emergency doctor girlfriend Alex (Zoë Ventoura), may not be quite as ready for

the interstate move as she had thought.

In this week’s episodes, Alex takes Willow by surprise when she suggests that they buy a house together in Queensland.

As Willow struggles to keep her feelings in check, we see that this latest proposal has left her more than a little rattled.

“I think that Willow is starting to think that she is the one having to make all of the changes in her life,” says Sarah. “She may also be starting to feel a little bit resentful that Alex is the one putting her career first.

“She would love it if Alex could get a job closer to the Bay or that, if they do move to Queensland, it would not be forever.”

Feeling panicked, Willow later confesses to Alex that she was thrown by her girlfriend’s life-changing suggestion. As for Alex, she can’t fathom why Willow isn’t embracing what she viewed as the logical next step in their relationship.

