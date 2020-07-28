Roo (Georgie Parker) arrives back in Summer Bay this week with tragic news – Ryder’s terminally ill father Evan (Cameron Daddo) passed away in the palliative care facility. Seven

Meanwhile, Roo can’t help but feel concerned when Ryder refuses to attend his father’s funeral. Will Ryder have a change of heart?

Also happening in the Bay this week, Amber (Maddy Jevic) has set her sights on one of the locals – resident bad boy Tane (Ethan Browne)!

And when the newcomer flirts up a storm with Tane, who is now working at Salt, he finds it impossible to resist her advances. “Tane is definitely attracted to Amber,” confirms Ethan.

While Roo assures a distraught Ryder (Lukas Radovich) that she was by his father's side until the end – in the hope this will bring the teen some comfort – Ryder is shell shocked.

As for Salt owner Mackenzie (Emily Weir), who has secret feelings of her own for Tane, she is anything but impressed when the couple not only hit it off but head out the door together.

And the same can be said for Tane’s nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), whose romantic night at home with Bella (Courtney Miller) is interrupted by a newly loved-up Tane and Amber!

“It’s just bad timing,” says Ethan with a laugh. “Tane can see how much Nikau cares about Bella and he only wants the best for him.”

Amber (Maddy Jevic) has set her sights on one of the locals – resident bad boy Tane (Ethan Browne)!

To make matters worse, Mackenzie, who is in an off-again-on-again relationship with Tane’s brother Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), can’t get bad boy Tane off her mind!

“Deep down, there is a strong attraction between Mackenzie and Tane,” Ethan previously told New Idea. “Ari is the more stable brother, but Mackenzie can’t help her feelings for Tane.”

What does this mean for Mackenzie’s relationship with Ari?

