Roo (pictured) seemingly sees a ghost this week. Seven

Also happening on Home and Away this week, Bella (Courtney Miller) flees the Bay out of fear of being questioned by police over her father’s murder.

After confiding in her boyfriend Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), a panicked Bella decides to do a runner with her beau by her side.

Desperate to get as far away as possible, the panicked pair steal money from Nikau’s uncle Tane (Ethan Browne), before booking flights out of town.

Roo (Georgie Parker) formed a close bond with Ryder’s (Lukas Radovich) late father Evan (played by Cameron Daddo, pictured). Seven

Indeed, madly in love, Bella and Nikau have decided not only to flee Summer Bay, but to take their relationship to the next level.

But tragedy may be on the cards. In no time, Colby, Dean (Patrick O’Connor), Mackenzie (Emily Weir), Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Tane have joined forces to try and track down the wayward teens.

And when homicide detective Angelo (Luke Jacobz) threatens to issue a warrant for both Bella and Colby on the grounds of obstructing justice, the pressure is truly on for the group to find the pair.

Bella (played by Courtney Miller, pictured left) flees the Bay out of fear of being questioned by police over her father’s murder. Seven

“Everyone is petrified at this point,” Patrick says.

“When Colby killed his stepfather Ross (Justin Rosniak) and Dean helped him bury the body, they prayed this would be their terrible secret forever. They obviously all have everything to lose, with Bella and Nikau doing a runner at the worst possible time,” he adds.

