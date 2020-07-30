Channel Seven has revealed the first look at Luke Jacobz' return to Summer Bay (Luke pictured with co-star Ray Meagher). Channel Seven

Of course, fans of the show know that Colby (Tim Franklin) was responsible for killing Ross after Ross kidnapped Bella (Courtney Miller), Willow (Sarah Roberts) and Chelsea (Ashleigh Brewer).

Though he had the opportunity to arrest Ross, Colby instead chose to shoot him dead in revenge – and Dean (Patrick O’Connor) later helped him bury the body.

Now, it appears the decaying corpse has been found, with Angelo called in to investigate.

Luke (pictured with former co-star Esther Anderson) originally played Angelo from 2008 to 2011. Channel Seven

“I never thought my homecoming would be to investigate a murder,” Angelo says in the first glimpse of his return.

Suffice to say, both Colby and Dean aren’t particularly impressed with Angelo coming back to the small town.

“You’re the one that got us in this mess!” Dean fumes, as Colby hits back, “And I’m the one who can get us out of it!”

Colby (Tim Franklin, left) and Dean (Patrick O'Connor, right) aren't particularly pleased about Angelo rocking up in Summer Bay. Channel Seven

Earlier this year, Luke confirmed his return via a video posted to his Instagram account.

“Hey guys, I’m back. It’s Angelo Rosetta here - or Luke Jacobz,” he said in the footage. “I am coming back to the Bay. I am very excited.”

The former Heartbreak High star further revealed his excitement about reprising his old gig in the Instagram caption.

“The secret's out.. I’m absolutely thrilled to be coming back to Home and Away!” he wrote.

“Angelo will be back as the drama continues in the Bay. Keep watching, weeknights on Ch7.”

Luke confirmed his return to Home and Away in February this year via an Instagram video. Instagram

During his original stint on Home and Away, Luke played Angelo from 2008 to 2011 before heading off to Hollywood to try his luck.

Since leaving the show, he has hosted The X Factor, The Proposal and Instant Hotel and in 2019 he competed on season five of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!