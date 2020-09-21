Maddy Jevic admits she's "besotted" with her new job on Home and Away. Seven Network

“I’m so besotted,” she exclaims with a laugh. “We’re all like a big family. Sam Frost (who plays Jasmine) is beautiful – she’s one of the kindest human beings I’ve ever met, and has made my experience of joining the show so easy. And Sarah Roberts (Willow) is beautiful, too. Honestly, everyone is divine and we have drinks sometimes and chat. We’re all very close.”

Safe to say that Adelaide-born Maddy, who previously lit up the screen with her stand-out roles in the hit sitcom Upper Middle Bogan and gritty drama Wentworth, is thrilled to consider herself part of the Home and Away family.

“I grew up watching the show,” she says. “When I got there, I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I’m in Home and Away and I’m seeing Alf Stewart and Irene Roberts! It was very overwhelming,” she laughs.

Prior to her role on Home and Away, Maddy played Brianna on Upper Middle Bogan

As for her breakthrough TV part – playing Brianna in the hilarious Upper Middle Bogan – Maddy reveals she had as much fun playing the inimitable fitness instructor as we did watching her.

“Oh, I loved her so, so much!” she exclaims. “She was such a good role. She was the polar opposite to me – so free, vivacious and confident. She had no inhibitions, so it was so much fun to move into that space.”

But while Maddy may have struggled to keep a straight face on Upper Middle Bogan, she found herself bringing very different acting skills to the prison drama Wentworth. Did the actress find it difficult to put the intense storylines to bed after a long day of filming?

“I did find it really hard to shake off,” she admits. “I’d go in so early in the morning – it would be dark – and then you’d be in the studio which they’ve set up to be like a real prison. But, in saying that, it was a wonderful experience to work with those phenomenal actors, and I learnt a lot from them.”

Maddy plays Dean's (Patrick O'Connor, pictured) feisty baby mama Amber.

Certainly, this rising star is counting her blessings.

“I’ve done a comedy, a drama and now I’m doing a soap opera – I’ve covered a lot of bases,” she says with a smile. “I feel very, very fortunate.”

And Maddy hints that romantic drama may be on the agenda for her Home and Away alter ego.

“Amber does have a personality that naturally rocks the boat,” she says, adding with a grin, “It’s just like a big hurricane of situations and circumstances.”

