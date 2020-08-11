After Mackenzie’s brother Dean gives her some sage advice on romantic matters, the beautiful Salt owner comes to the realisation that her heart really does belong to Ari. Seven

But does Ari still feel the same way about Mackenzie?

Also happening in the Bay this week, police officer Angelo Rosetta, played by beloved Aussie star Luke Jacobz, makes his long-awaited return.

In a must-see week, Angelo drives into the coastal town. And who more appropriate to first encounter the former resident than Summer Bay legend, Alf (Ray Meagher)?

Mackenzie shows Ari how she feels during a fishing trip. Seven

But News of Angelo’s return will hardly be celebrated by everyone.

In fact, Colby (Tim Franklin) and Dean (Patrick O’Connor) have every reason to feel panicked when they learn Angelo – now a homicide detective – is in town to head the investigation into the murder of Colby’s stepfather Ross (Justin Rosniak), whose body has been found.

As viewers know, Colby shot the evil Ross dead almost two years ago, with Dean helping him bury the body in the middle of the bush.

Police officer Angelo returns to the coastal town. Seven

“Everything that felt so certain for Colby and Dean is suddenly not the case anymore,” explains Patrick.

And Colby’s teenage sister Bella (Courtney Miller) – who knows the shocking truth about her father’s murder – is also panic-stricken when notified that she will soon be questioned by Angelo.

Could this, the teenager fears, mean a future behind bars for her, Colby and Dean? What will Bella do?

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!