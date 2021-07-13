Straight to the point. Instagram

With the state recording the highest number of daily cases since the outbreak first hit our shores last year, Greater Sydney has been plunged into one of its strictest lockdowns to date.

And Summer Bay, be it a fictional town, hasn’t been immune.

The cast and crew have halted production of the show in adherence with restrictions.

Home & Away is filmed at Sydney's Palm Beach as well as a studio in Redfern. And this isn't the first time filming has been interrupted by COVID.

Last year, the cast and crew were forced to make alternate arrangements during the height of the pandemic.

Lynne with her co-star and close friend Ada pre-lockdown. Instagram

Speaking to the BBC in June 2020, the series' producer, Lucy Addario, explained their team had to take a break from Palm Beach due to social distancing.

"To be honest we actually haven't been back to Palm Beach yet, there's still some restrictions on the amount of people in public places," Lucy told the publication.

Sam Frost, who plays Jasmine Delaney on Home & Away, took to her Instagram story to announce that they were headed back into lockdown.

Instagram

Sharing a close-up selfie, Sam broke the announcement to her followers, writing "Bad news: We're going into full lockdown".

As optimistic as ever, the 32-year-old looked on the bright side of the unfortunate development, adding, "Good news: Welcome back #SamsIsoDiary... there's always a silver lining guys".

The silver lining for fans has indeed been keeping up with the cast in lockdown whether it be Sam’s iso-diary, Penny McNamee writing songs or just the everyday shenanigans of their co-stars, you can see a round up here.