Home and Away will reportedly not be broadcast for the next two weeks, as Seven Studios takes a break from filming. Seven Network

While the network didn’t confirm whether the regional changes would affect national broadcast, it did mention the show would be replaced with Seven News.

“The Latest: Seven News with Michael Usher will air from 7:00 - 8:00 each night for that same two weeks,” the message stated.

Seemingly shocked fans were quick to take to Facebook to respond to the notice, with one fan writing: “Home and away is an essential service! You cannot put it in lockdown.”

Another person stated: “Absolutely disgusted. As if we don't already have enough news on the virus. Why do home and away fans have to suffer? At this time we should get to unwind and relax by watching our favourite show.”

A third person added: “Oh come on, we are staying home, why take away our enjoyment as well, surely you could have picked another show.”

A Seven spokesperson confirmed to 7NEWS that Home and Away was put on hold as a precautionary measure and no one had tested positive for the virus.

“Seven Studios advised today that it would halt filming of Home and Away immediately,” the Seven spokesperson told the publication.

“It confirmed that no cast or crew had tested positive for COVID-19, but that the decision was made due to the increasing logistical hurdles related to the COVID-19 situation.”

The long running soap, which is one of Australia’s most successful exports, is the latest TV show to be struck by the effects of the pandemic, following Survivor Australia last week.