Home and Away is the latest TV show to hit by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and will be taking a break from production until further notice. Instagram/Seven

“It confirmed that no cast or crew had tested positive for COVID-19, but that the decision was made due to the increasing logistical hurdles related to the COVID-19 situation.”

The long running soap, which is one of Australia’s most successful exports, is the latest TV show to be struck by the effects of the pandemic, following Survivor Australia last week.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the network confirmed the postponement of Survivor, with a spokesperson telling the publication the show will be on hold until further notice.

“Following the Australian Government’s latest advice on overseas travel, plus discussions with the Fijian Government, production of the new season of Australian Survivor has been postponed,” the Network 10 spokesperson said.

“While this news is disappointing, the health and safety of everyone involved with the show is our number one priority.

“We will update everyone on when production will start as soon as we can,” the spokesperson said.

Seven Studios has advised that it's halted filming of Home and Away immediately. Instagram/Seven

With filming initially scheduled to commence in late April, Survivor will reportedly be shelved indefinitely until the impact of the coronavirus is brought under control.

The postponement is the latest blow for fans, after it was revealed host Jonathan LaPaglia would not be appearing in the All Stars finale.

A spokesperson from production company Endemol Shine Australia reportedly confirmed the news to The Daily Telegraph via a statement.