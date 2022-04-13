"A couple of snippets from the last location day before the holidays," the actress wrote alongside the picture.
"It’s been an interesting, tough few months. But I gotta say, our cast, crew and production team make it all worthwhile. 🕺🏻💃🏻😃."
Meanwhile, Emily Symons (Marilyn Chambers) also posted a photo alongside her co-stars at the same location.
"Last day at PB before the Easter Holidays 🐣Yay @__jamesstewart__ 🐣@georgieparker 🥳🐣🐰🍫," the actress penned.
Both posts were quick to garner support.
Georgie Parker professed she "love(d) this shot" in Emily's comment section, and fans were just as ready to share their Easter wishes to the actors.
While James Stewart didn't share any BTS pics himself, just four days ago he posted a loved-up snap with his wife, Sarah Roberts, whom he met during their joint time on Home & Away.
With the DJ on the decks, the actor simply captioned the striking photo: "#sexyf#%kinDJ."
