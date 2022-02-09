Emily shared a sweet H&A selfie. Instagram

Georgie (who portrays Roo Stewart on the soap) was quick to comment, penning: "Beautiful Em, love you 💋💋💋."

Emily wasn't the only H&A star to welcome the actress back with open arms, Ada also shared a similarly sweet post exalting in the reunion.

"Welcome back to work @georgieparker we’ve missed you ❤️ @homeandaway."

Equally touched by the post, Georgie commented: "Oh sweetheart, thanks so much. I’ve missed the madness and the fun ❤️." Georgie, meanwhile, marked her return to set with a photo of herself and Ray Meagher (who portrays Alf on the show). "Back in the Bay with Ray 😀🧡," the actress wrote.

"Back in the Bay with Ray." Instagram/Seven

Last year's finale saw Georgie's character of Roo deal with a kidney transplant storyline. The actress told our sister publication WHO that she was "excited" to play this out on screen.

"I haven’t been involved in a finale story arc for a few years, so it was nice to be involved in the big cliffhanger for once! When I found out that Roo would potentially be donating a kidney to her mum, Martha [Belinda Giblin], despite their complicated relationship, I was stoked because I also think it’s really important to shine a light on organ donation as a subject."

While things seem to be heating up in Summer Bay, it seems to be a different story on Ramsay Street as other popular soap Neighbours, housed on Network 10, is facing a potential axing.

After news broke that the beloved show would be pulled off air in the UK, Neighbours fans took to to save Ramsay Street as filming halts Down Under.

The future of Neighbours is uncertain. Ten

The UK axing leaves the future of the soap in doubt in Australia as well, given that much of its production funding comes from the UK stakeholders.

Fremantle Media executive producer Jason Herbison spoke about the decision on Sunday afternoon, expressing that there are "ongoing discussions" about the show's future overseas.

“Our audience remains steady and [Australian partner] Channel Ten would love the show to continue if we could find another broadcast partner to replace [Channel 5],” he said, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“These discussions are ongoing, however, there is no new broadcaster at the moment and production must end, effectively resting the show.