Sharing a sweet selfie with her beau, she tagged George and penned: "Paris."

While the Summer Bay star never confirmed details of an engagement a friend spilled to Woman’s Day that he’d been considering popping the question for some time.

“He’s quite the romantic,” the friend revealed.

“I’ve never seen George as happy as he is when he’s around Manon, and he can’t imagine spending the rest of his life with anyone else.”

The couple have been loved up since 2016. Instagram

Kiwi-born George left Home and Away in 2018 and at the time, the actor described his exit as "bittersweet".

"It was hard to leave, but I was ready to move on," George told TV WEEK.

"It was time to spread my wings and see what other opportunities are out there."

Earlier this year he sent fans into a frenzy TWICE by sharing snaps from the set of the show.

Surprise! Instagram

First appearing in a post with his former on-screen love Penny McNamee, a few months later he was spotted with Patrick O’Connor.

"Guess who's back @freshmace2021," Patrick cheekily captioned the post.

An actual return is yet to be seen, it’s likely George was just hanging out and visiting some old friends.