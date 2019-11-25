Panic erupts when armed men storm the hospital.

As the week gets underway, several of the townsfolk have their reasons to find themselves at the local hospital.

But in a heart-stopping development no-one could have seen coming, armed hostage-takers storm the building and order everybody onto the floor!

The day begins with local nurse Jasmine (Sam Frost) and doctors Alex (Zoë Ventoura) and Mason (Orpheus Pledger) on duty for what looks like being a busy but otherwise routine shift in the ED.

Will Mason survive?

The pace picks up, however, when Mackenzie (Emily Weir) arrives with a critically ill Bella (Courtney Miller).

Desperate to once again attract the attention of her beloved brother Colby (Tim Franklin), the deeply troubled teen had earlier taken medication she had previously stolen from the hospital – only to be discovered in a deteriorating state

by Mackenzie.

“Bella has been in a journey of seeking attention – of pretending to be sick, then actually being sick,” says Courtney.

“Now, she winds up in the hospital again.”

At the same time, Marilyn (Emily Symons) arrives, stopping by to collect the memory book that Jasmine had kindly made for new mum Tori (Penny McNamee), who recently discharged herself with her baby daughter, Grace.

“Bella is so ill that the siege is some cloudy thing,” says Courtney.

And then, in a chilling instant, time stands still. Screams erupt as four armed men break into the ward and take everyone hostage. In the confusion, people are thrown to the ground. Meanwhile, time is rapidly running out for Bella, who is yet to receive medical attention.

“Bella is so ill that the siege is some cloudy thing,” says Courtney.

“She doesn’t know what’s going on. She is just hearing sounds and freaking out. She is definitely scared that she is going to die.”

Jasmine bravely tries to keep the patients calm, but begins to suspect that the siege could have something to do with her and Robbo (Jake Ryan).

Could the evil Ouroboros gang– responsible for the death of Robbo’s first family – be behind all of this?

Make sure you don’t miss it!

“Jasmine’s a pretty switched-on girl,” says Sam. “She realises that she’s the likely target and everything suddenly becomes even more intense.

“It is absolutely terrifying. She doesn’t think she is going to get out alive. She thinks ‘This is it. I’m done! There’s no way these guys are going to let me go!’”

As word of the unfolding crisis spreads through the town, the hostages’ anguished loved ones gather behind the police barricades, desperate for news.

“Willow’s just one of the people waiting frantically outside the hospital,” says her portrayer Sarah Roberts. “Alex

is the love of Willow’s life and Willow has no idea whether Alex is going to make it out alive. Willow still hasn’t said all of the things she wants to say to her, and now she is absolutely beside herself.”

But it’s then that at least one gunshot is fired – and it’s a fatal one! Meantime, Colby and Dean (Patrick O’Connor) determined to do whatever it takes to save the people they love – decide to take matters into their own hands.

“What happens next is just shocking,” says Emily.