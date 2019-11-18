However, is the young mechanic thinking straight this week when she shares a steamy lip-lock with another guy?

“Ziggy’s trying to put on a brave face and focus on her job, but she’s completely heartbroken,” Sophie says. Home and Away

Earlier in the week, we see that Ziggy, who is missing Dean desperately, decides to call her ex. But Ziggy is in for a shock when another woman answers Dean’s phone. “A girl picks up his phone and Ziggy thinks ‘Oh wow, he’s really moved on!’” says Sophie.

Yet nothing could be further from the truth. Dean, who is at a bar with his sister Mackenzie (Emily Weir), simply left his phone on the counter – and it has been answered by another bar-goer.

Ziggy meets a handsome mechanic at a party. Could this be the start of a new romance? Home and Away

Assuming the worst, however, Ziggy isn’t willing to ask – or wait for – an explanation. Instead, she makes a beeline for a race party − and finds herself kissing a handsome young mechanic in her motel room at the end of the night!

Ziggy locks lips with the mystery man. Home and Away

How far will Ziggy go to try to forget Dean?

Meanwhile, back in the Bay, Dean continues to drown his sorrows.

And one of the River Boy’s benders may land him on the wrong side of the law!

