Fans are worried it could be the end for Tane Parata. Seven

The drama kicks off when Mackenzie's (Emily Weir) dealings with PK take a dangerous turn when she finds herself out of money in the illicit poker underworld.

Having declined PK's (Ryan Johnson) indecent proposal to clear her debt in exchange for spending the night with him, Mackenzie is reeling when she realises how close she is to losing everything.

But when Dean (Patrick O'Connor) tells her PK was only lying to get her into bed, an incensed Mackenzie wants only one thing: revenge

Mackenzie's dealings with PK take a dangerous turn. Seven

It's not only Mackenzie that PK and his cronies have their eye on though. In the wake of the robbery, Dean is shocked to receive a threat against his son, Jai.

A fearful Dean decides to take matters into his own hands and calls in reinforcements: the River Boys. Just how far will he go to protect his family?

And as for whether or not Tane will make it out alive? We'll just have to tune in and find out!

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7.00pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.