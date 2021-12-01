Nicholas' Senior Constable Cash Newman has been dubbed the "hot cop". Seven

"When I heard there was a search for a new cop in the bay, I instantly thought of this man.

"Perfect for the role, and he bloody well got it! One of the hardest working people I've met and so deserving! Super proud of you brother," he signed off the tribute.

Nicholas was sure to acknowledge his friend and cast member's warm welcome, joking in the comment section, "I knew you'd never leave me bro xoxo."

WATCH: Ethan Brown And Nicholas Cartwright Hanging Out

While the 33-year-old has been involved in acting and music from a very young age, prior to landing his role on the hit soap he served in the Australian Army as a rifleman for six years and had been deployed to East Timor and Afghanistan.

Nicholas told Perth Now that after leaving the army, he felt like had to shake things up in order to fill the void leaving the defence force left.

"You can kind of feel a little lost when you get out of the defence force, and no one wants to do a normal job." "So I thought, what's the craziest thing I can do and decided to go to NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art)," Nicolas told the publication.

Nicholas and Ethan met at NIDA. Instagram

Speaking of his first thoughts when he learned that his buddy Ethan had first landed a role on Home and Away last year, Nicholas recalled: "I remember having a laugh with Ethan when he first got on the show because as soon as you’re working, they’re throwing you out topless."