Luke Jacobz (right) is returning to Home and Away - but he's no longer romantically linked to Tessa James' (left) character. Channel Seven

Speaking to the publication, Annabelle, 32, revealed her favourite aspect of working Down Under.

“It’s the Aussie spirit, it’s so welcoming,” she said. “[In America] there is a powerhouse production company and there’s quite a hierarchy behind it. You just come in, do your job and leave.”

Last week, Channel Seven dropped the first look at the actor’s highly anticipated comeback in a new promo - nine years after the character departed.

In the gripping teaser, detective Angelo is back in town to investigate the murder of Bella’s father, Ross Nixon (Justin Rosniak).

Before signing on to Home and Away, Annabelle Stephenson (pictured with Josh Bowman) had a regular role on US drama Revenge. Getty

Of course, fans of the show know that Colby (Tim Franklin) was responsible for killing Ross after Ross kidnapped Bella (Courtney Miller), Willow (Sarah Roberts) and Chelsea (Ashleigh Brewer).

Though he had the opportunity to arrest Ross, Colby instead chose to shoot him dead in revenge – and Dean (Patrick O’Connor) later helped him bury the body.

Now, it appears the decaying corpse has been found, with Angelo called in to investigate.

“I never thought my homecoming would be to investigate a murder,” Angelo says in the first glimpse of his return.

Angelo is back in Summer Bay to investigate a murder. Channel Seven

During his original stint on Home and Away, Luke played Angelo from 2008 to 2011 before heading off to Hollywood to try his luck.

Since leaving the show, he has hosted The X Factor, The Proposal and Instant Hotel and in 2019 he competed on season five of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!