Were you nervous to take part in the challenges? They’re quite intense!

I was terrified to do the challenges! Especially because I had to do one shot with an eye patch on – golf is bloody hard enough with two eyes going! I must confess, I did actually hit one and it went miles and hit Sonia Kruger’s make-up artist in the shin. Gave her a massive bruise!

You’ve spoken before about being a reluctant celebrity. Is that still the case?

I live in a small town in rural Queensland and it’s full of hippies and retired academics, and people here don’t really watch TV. I’m a member of the community here, I’m not this famous guy. I don’t really feel like that person anymore. I’ve gone back to being that ordinary man in the streets I was before Australian Idol.

Speaking of Australia Idol, would you be open to being a part of the reboot?

Not really, I’m busy! I’d do it if they let me manage the winner, but they’re not going to do that. To judge, and just pretend to be interested, there’s no point. From a business point of view, because I work in music management, if they allowed me to reprise my role, as with the first series, I might be interested.

Do you have any regrets about the show? You were the ‘meanie’ at one stage...

None! I got into it knowing that’s what the show needed and I was willing to do that. I had a few people who were given a brush with reality and felt humiliated on television. It’s probably not the noblest thing I’ve ever done. After Season 1, most people turned up knowing that there was that person on the show.

Do you think your former co-judges Marcia Hines and Mark Holden will return?

Are they both still alive? I think that’s worth checking on first. Now look, I don’t know. Marcia still looks gorgeous, so if you want some drama, you can’t go too wrong with her! Mark, I don’t know. I mean. Who knows? I doubt very much if they’ll get some straight-talking person. I don’t think anyone has got the appetite for that anymore.

Do the three of you still have a relationship?

I see Marcia every now and then at the odd event and we have a bit of a catch-up. Mark and I manage to throw barbs at each other twice a year. They were crucial to the success of the show. [Mark] was a generous performer. He gave a lot to that show.

