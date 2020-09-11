Hilaria Baldwin (left) has welcomed her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin (right), a son called Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin. Getty

“Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm, he weighed 7lbs 8oz (3.4kgs). His name means “wealthy guardian of peace and light”. We love you baby Edu,” she added.

Enthusiastic friends and fans were quick to congratulate the couple, who only last year endured a painful miscarriage, before Hilaria fell pregnant again four months later.

“Hello handsome!! Welcome Eduardo! You’ve entered this world at a crazy time, but you have an amazing family to guide you,” one person wrote.

Hilaria shared a sweet snap of the infant (pictured), along with a heartfelt message and name reveal for fans. Instagram

Another person stated: “Congrats Hilaria and Alec!! Little Edu you're a gift to your family and to this big community which will enjoy with you and the rest of your siblings.”

A third person added: “He is beautiful!!!! Congratulations mama.”

Hilaria’s baby joy comes after she experienced two heartbreaking miscarriages in 2019 – first in April, then again in November.

Hilaria’s (left with Alec) baby joy comes after she endured two heartbreaking miscarriages in 2019 – first in April, then gain in November. Instagram

In November, the yoga instructor took to Instagram to share the devastating news with fans, and reveal that she would try “very hard” to give her daughter Carmen, now 7, a little sister.

“We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies - and we will never lose sight of this,” she wrote.

In addition to Carmen and baby Edu, Hilaria also has three sons with Alec - Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Angel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 5.