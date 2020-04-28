She already shares four children with her husband, actor Alec Baldwin - and it appears baby number-five is coming along very nicely!
Yoga instructor and TV presenter, Hilaria Baldwin - who is a super-mum to daughter Carmen, six, and sons Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 23-months - showed her Instagram followers her belly progress this week.
MUST WATCH: Hilaria Baldwin reveals pregnancy 4 months after miscarriage
Posing in her underwear, Hilaria, 36, took a mirror selfie which she shared to her Instagram page.
'My husband said I was "unrecognizable" in my muumu...so here we are, in case you couldn’t tell too,' she joked in the accompanying caption.
The gorgeous star added that they, 'are halfway there!' and she's not giving up her over-sized dresses, telling her 62-year-old husband to 'get used to it.'
Sassy!
Hilaria shared her latest baby news almost five months after the couple suffered a miscarriage. They were expecting a baby girl and were already four months along.