Mackenzie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia just six weeks after the couple learned they were pregnant with their twins, who arrived on August 20.

‘Little did I know the worst was yet to come,’ Bianca explained.

‘On 18 November, one day before our episode was due to air after being at the hospital all day with Mackenzie, I had walked through the door and Brooklyn was not breathing.

‘I worked on her until the ambulance got there to take over.

‘I went with Brooklyn to the hospital and they tried their best to bring my little girl back to me, from injecting adrenaline - shocking her little tiny body - to doing compressions.’

But nothing could be done to save three-month-old Brooklyn’s life.

‘I cannot describe the feelings or emotions we are all experiencing at the moment and am finding it hard to continue each and every day,’ Bianca said.

'But we have three small children who depend on us and we can’t just give up.'

The Hector Family set up a Go Fund Me with the goal of reaching $15,000. Incredibly, the family has already raised more than $50,000.

'I would never normally ask for help but we are in this difficult time of our lives and reaching out,' Bianca said.

'Nothing will ever bring back our little princess. Nothing will ever stop the pain we are experiencing. But we are asking for the help to try and keep things as normal as possible for Mackenzie, Peyton and Hunter.'