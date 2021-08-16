The Queen is said to have extended an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with their children, Lilibet and Archie, to join her and the royal family in Scotland. Getty

If Harry, 36, does make the venture across the pond, it’s almost certainly as a solo parent.

“Meghan is unlikely to come along – she’s basically told friends she’ll never return to the UK,” the insider says.

Harry’s arrival at Balmoral would be a huge surprise following the recent announcement of his tell-all book, which has added strain to his already tense relationships with his relatives.

However, the source believes Her Majesty made a point of inviting her grandson and his kids in the hope they could all “try and get everyone on good terms again – once and for all”.

While Harry would undoubtedly know he’s walking into a powder keg situation at Balmoral, the insider says he’s desperate to “clear the air” after details of his book deal were leaked – including reports Harry would release a tell-all upon the Queen’s death.

“He insists it’s not true and would like to explain in person,” the source adds.

Palace insiders confirm that the Queen has previously met Lilibet over Zoom and is now desperate to meet her namesake “in person”.

“She’s hoping any moment Harry will confirm their arrival and she’ll meet little Lili.”

Although the Queen would be delighted to finally meet the 2-month-old and reunite with Archie, 2, it’s said that Harry shouldn’t expect a warm reception from Prince William, Prince Charles and Princess Anne. The source adds that the trio are “certainly not as eager to see the duke”.

