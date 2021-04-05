A royal author has claimed Meghan Markle may never return to the UK. Getty

Speaking to FOX News, Anna explained, "Will Meghan Markle return to the U.K.? My speculative answer would be no, not if she can help it."

The author continued: "Sadly, I cannot see her ever becoming a loved and cherished member of the royal family with the unified respect and adoration of the British people. I think that ship has sailed."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry certainly upset a lot of Brits after their sit down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

From Meghan suggesting that Kate Middleton had made her cry, to Prince William confirming that he and William are still estranged, the former royals truly did not hold back when it came to the tell-all chat.

A truly alarming claim to come out of the interview was Meghan's allegation that there had been "concerns and conversations about how dark (her son Archie's) skin might be when he was born".

While neither Meghan nor Harry agreed to name which member of the royal family they claimed voiced these troubling remarks, new information has come to light as to who may have been involved in the allegations.

In a video posted to YouTube, controversial British socialite and author Lady Colin Campbell has alleged that it was the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, who Meghan was referring to in her bombshell interview with Oprah. However, the socialite claimed that it was all a misunderstanding and that Anne had rather been expressing concerns as to whether Meghan was a good fit for the royal family.

“There were no concerns about Meghan’s colour. Princess Anne was rightly concerned that if the marriage proceeded and there were children, there would be huge problems, not because of Meghan’s colour, but because of Meghan’s inability and determination to remain unable to appreciate the cultural differences, and to actually have respect for the institution into which she was going to marry,” the author claimed.

Both Prince William and the Palace have also come out and denied the claims made by Meghan and Harry.

While many members of the public have rallied behind the Sussexes as they bared all to Oprah, others have clearly not been so forgiving, causing some royal insiders to think that the former Duchess may never set foot on UK soil again.